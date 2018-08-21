Missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, authorities say

Mollie Tibbetts, the University of Iowa college student who had been missing for more than a month, has been found dead, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa told the AP he learned that her body was found from a close family friend of Tibbetts on Tuesday morning. He said he had no other details.
Tibbetts, 20, was reported missing after she was last seen on a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18, authorities said.
Last week, law enforcement officials confirmed they would be focusing on five different areas where they believed Tibbetts may be, The Des Moines Register reported. The sites, all near her hometown, included a truck stop, a car wash, her boyfriend’s home and two farms, according to CBS.
Fox News reported that her body was found in Iowa, but no other details have been released. CBS News also confirmed that her body has been found.
Contributing: The Associated Press
