AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Colorado man charged with murder says wife killed daughters
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man told police that he killed his pregnant wife in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation, according to an arrest affidavit released on Monday.
Colorado prosecutors, though, filed formal charges earlier in the day, accusing the former oil and gas worker of murdering his entire family days before he was interviewed by local television stations and pleaded for his missing family's safe return home.
Christopher Watts, who is being held without bail, is due back in court on Tuesday morning to be advised of the charges filed against him.
District Attorney Michael Rourke declined to answer most questions about the case Monday but said his office has three prosecutors assigned to it. Rourke also said it was too early to discuss whether he will seek the death penalty.
Under state law, the top punishment for homicide is the death penalty or life in prison.
___
Trump ready to ease rules on coal-fired power plants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's efforts to slow global warming, the Clean Power Plan that restricts greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.
A plan to be announced Tuesday would give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. The Environmental Protect Agency announced late Monday that acting administrator Andrew Wheeler planned to brief the news media by telephone Tuesday on what the administration is calling the "Affordable Clean Energy" rule — greenhouse guidelines for states to set performance standards for existing coal-fired power plants.
President Donald Trump is expected to promote the new plan at an appearance in West Virginia on Tuesday.
The plan is also expected to let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades, according to a summary of the plan and several people familiar with the full proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the plan publicly.
Combined with a planned rollback of car-mileage standards, the plan represents a significant retreat from Obama-era efforts to fight climate change and would stall an Obama-era push to shift away from coal and toward less-polluting energy sources such as natural gas, wind and solar power. Trump has already vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement as he pushes to revive the coal industry.
___
Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke
SEATTLE (AP) — Smoke from wildfires clogged the sky across the U.S. West, blotting out mountains and city skylines from Oregon to Colorado, delaying flights and forcing authorities to tell even healthy adults in the Seattle area to stay indoors.
As large cities dealt with unhealthy air for a second summer in a row, experts warned that it could become more common as the American West faces larger and more destructive wildfires because of heat and drought blamed on climate change. Officials also must prioritize resources during the longer firefighting season, so some blazes may be allowed to burn in unpopulated areas.
Seattle's Space Needle was swathed in haze, and it was impossible to see nearby mountains. Portland, Oregon, residents who were up early saw a blood-red sun shrouded in smoke and huffed their way through another day of polluted air. Portland Public Schools suspended all outdoor sports practices.
Thick smoke in Denver blocked the view of some of Colorado's famous mountains and prompted an air quality health advisory for the northeastern quarter of the state.
The smoky pollution, even in Idaho and Colorado, came from wildfires in British Columbia and the Northwest's Cascade Mountains, clouding a season that many spend outdoors.
___
Watergate wisdom? Cohen lawyer turns to Nixon turncoat
NEW YORK (AP) — If anyone knows what Michael Cohen is up against, his lawyer figures it's John Dean, the former White House counsel who turned on President Richard Nixon and helped run him out of office.
Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, told The Associated Press on Monday that he's been talking with Dean over the last few months "to hear his wisdom, the lessons that he learned and his reflections on what he saw Michael Cohen going through."
Davis' revelation was widely seen as the latest sign that Cohen, who worked as a New York lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, could be seeking a deal to cooperate against Trump in the Russia probe. It also comes as federal prosecutors appear close to charging Cohen with financial crimes.
Two people familiar with the federal investigation into Cohen told the AP on Monday that Cohen could be charged by the end of the month with crimes including bank fraud in his dealings with the taxi industry. Davis has declined to talk about potential charges or a plea deal.
Davis, a special counsel to President Bill Clinton in the late 1990s, said he's been close with Dean since appearing regularly with him on MSNBC during Clinton's impeachment.
___
Born out of the financial crisis, bull market nears record
NEW YORK (AP) — The bull market in U.S. stocks is about to become the longest in history.
If stocks don't drop significantly by the close of trading Wednesday, the bull market that began in March 2009 will have lasted nine years, five months and 13 days, a record that few would have predicted when the market struggled to find its footing after a 50 percent plunge during the financial crisis.
The long rally has added trillions of dollars to household wealth, helping the economy, and stands as a testament to the ability of large U.S. companies to squeeze out profits in tough times and confidence among investors as they shrugged off repeated crises and kept buying.
"There was no manic trading, there was no panic buying or selling," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer of Cresset Wealth Advisors. "It's been pretty steady."
The question now is when the rally will end. The Federal Reserve is undoing many of the stimulative measures that supported the market, including keeping interest rates near zero. There are also mounting threats to global trade that have unsettled investors.
___
AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, could be charged before the end of the month with bank fraud in his dealings with the taxi industry and with committing other financial crimes, two people familiar with the federal probe said Monday.
The people confirmed reports that federal prosecutors in Manhattan were considering charging Cohen after months of speculation over a case that has been a distraction for the White House with the midterm elections approaching.
The people, who weren't authorized to discuss the case and spoke on Monday on condition of anonymity, refused to answer questions about speculation that Cohen still might strike a plea deal with prosecutors requiring his cooperation.
Absent a quick resolution, it's believed that prosecutors would put off a decision on how to go forward with the case until after the election in compliance with an informal Justice Department policy of avoiding bringing prosecutions that could be seen as political and influence voters.
Both the U.S. attorney's office and an attorney for Cohen, Lanny Davis, declined to comment on Monday. There was no immediate response to a message seeking comment from Sterling National Bank, one of the institutions that loaned Cohen money.
___
Pope: No effort spared to fight abuse, but offers no details
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis vowed Monday that "no effort must be spared" to root out priestly sex abuse and cover-up from the Catholic Church, but gave no indication that he would take action to sanction complicit bishops or end the Vatican culture of secrecy that has allowed the crisis to fester.
In a letter to Catholics worldwide following damning new revelations of misconduct in the U.S., Francis sought to project a get-tough response to the perpetrators and a compassionate shoulder for victims ahead of a fraught trip to Ireland this weekend.
Francis begged forgiveness for the pain suffered by victims and said lay Catholics must be included in the effort to root out abuse and cover-up. He blasted the clerical culture that has been blamed for the crisis, with church leaders more concerned about their own reputations than the safety of children.
"We showed no care for the little ones," Francis wrote. "We abandoned them."
But Francis alone can sanction bishops and he offered no hint that he would change the Vatican's longstanding practice of giving religious superiors a pass when they botch abuse cases or are negligent in protecting their flocks.
___
Trump elevates Brennan in proxy fight over Mueller probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — With tweets and taunts, President Donald Trump is attempting to turn one of his most outspoken critics into the public face of the Russia probe that he has long worked to discredit.
In John Brennan, the blunt former CIA director, Trump believes he has found an unsympathetic foil — one with whom he can spar publicly as he seeks to bolster his public-relations campaign against special counsel Robert Mueller and a team of federal investigators.
Where Mueller's disciplined silence creates a void, Trump is eager to fill that empty space with Brennan.
Trump has long been unable to resist a fight with a foe who publicly challenges him, particularly on television, and Brennan got under Trump's skin with his declarations and innuendos about Trump's fitness for office and ties to Russia. But White House aides and Trump confidants say Trump's attack on Brennan is as much strategic as it is impulsive.
Goaded on by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has been fiercely critical of Brennan's policy views and actions for almost a decade, Trump signed an order weeks ago to strip the career intelligence official of his security clearance. The president has told confidants in recent days that he views Brennan as a useful adversary.
___
Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
For years, Tesla's board remained almost invisible, staying behind the curtain as superstar Chairman and CEO Elon Musk guided the electric car maker to huge stock price increases. Now, given Musk's recent questionable behavior, experts say it's time for the board to step onstage and take action on the company's leadership.
The list of Musk's offenses include berating Wall Street analysts on a conference call and labeling as a pedophile via Twitter a British diver involved in the cave rescue of trapped Thai soccer players.
Add to that his abrupt Twitter announcement of a plan to take the company private even though funding hasn't been solidified, as well as confessing to being overwhelmed with job stress in a recent interview, and it's likely that most other company boards in a similar position would have taken action, corporate governance experts say.
Yet Tesla's nine-member board, which includes Musk and his brother, Kimbal, has largely been silent, save for forming a three-member committee to decide on the go-private plan that has already drawn scrutiny from U.S. securities regulators.
At least five of the company's eight non-executive directors have strong ties to Musk or one of his other companies, throwing their independence into question.
___
MTV VMAs to feature Cardi B, J. Lo and Aretha tribute
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B will make her first public appearance as a mom at the MTV Video Music Awards, and it might be worth it: She could be the night's big winner.
The rapper is the top contender with 10 nominations. She will open Monday's show, which kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Cardi B, who gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus last month, is up for video of the year with "Finesse," her collaboration with Bruno Mars. The song's video, inspired by the 1990s sketch comedy series "In Living Color," is also nominated for four other honors.
For the top prize, Cardi B and Mars will compete with Childish Gambino's "This Is America," Drake's "God's Plan," Beyonce and Jay-Z's "Apes--t," Camila Cabello's "Havana" and Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry."
Most of the top nominees — including Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Mars and Gambino — won't attend the VMAs.
Comments