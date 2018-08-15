Vital US reservoir OK for now, but shortages are looming

FILE - In this May 18, 2015, file photo, water intake pipes that were once underwater sit above the water line along Lake Mead near Boulder City, Nev. U.S. government water managers said Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, that Lake Mead will be able to meet the demands of Mexico and Southwestern U.S. states for the next 13 months, but a looming shortage could trigger cutbacks in late 2019. Lake Mead is on the Colorado River, which serves 40 million people and 6,300 square miles of farmland in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming as well as Mexico. John Locher, File AP Photo