Facebook fight between ‘keyboard gangsters’ ends in shooting

This booking photo provided by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office shows Brian Sebring. A political argument on Facebook led Sebring driving to the home of a stranger he’d been arguing with and shooting him. Sebring faces felony charges of aggravated battery and carrying a concealed gun. Sebring tells the Tampa Bay Times he “just snapped and let primal rage take over” on Monday, Aug. 6 2018. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office via AP) AP