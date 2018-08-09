She crashed, and a cop came to help. Then she stole the patrol car, troopers say

This is a story you just can’t make up, Col. John A. Bolduc with the Nebraska State Patrol said on Twitter.

But, the department did post three spoiler alerts for you:

1. Lots of troopers were involved

2. The car is back

3. Drugs

Now, back to the story.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman crashed into the back of a semi while in a blue Pontiac G6, troopers said in a news release. An investigator in an unmarked Nebraska State Patrol car then came to help.

While the investigator was on scene and to check for injuries in the crash, the woman in the Pontiac hopped into the patrol car, according to the release.

Once in the car, she stole it and headed west on I-80, the release states.

Side note: “When someone stops to help you after you’ve been in an accident, it’s considered good form to not steal their car,” the troopers said on Facebook.

After she stole the car, state troopers in marked patrol cars arrived to help out and to stop the woman in the stolen car, the release states.

While chasing her, she “continued at a high rate of speed and refused to stop,” troopers said.

Throughout the chase, troopers said they used spike strips “multiple times.”

But the chase continued.

Finally, about 30 miles later, the unmarked patrol vehicle “came to a stop” in a ditch.

The woman, now identified as 24-year-old Toni White, was taken to the hospital to be checked for possible injuries.

Once the Iowa woman is released from the hospital, the department plans to arrest her for motor vehicle theft, felony flight to avoid arrest and driving under the influence of drugs, according to the release. That can change following the crash investigation, troopers said.