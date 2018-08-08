Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer’s sex assault conviction

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. An appeals court has rejected the former Stanford University swimmer’s bid for a new trial and upheld his sexual assault conviction. The three judge panel of the 6th District Court of Appeal ruled unanimously Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, that Brock Turner received a fair trial. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File) Dan Honda AP