Boy mistook meth for cereal, and dad used gun to keep friend from calling 911, cops say

After his 8-year-old son accidentally ate meth, Curtis Gilbert Collman Jr. didn’t want anyone to call 911, police say.
So much so, that the 41-year-old man threatened to kill his friend with a gun as she tried to call to get the boy help, according to police documents reviewed by Fox59. The boy later died at a nearby hospital, police say, and his father is charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, among other charges.
Police told The Tribune that Curtis Collman III, the boy, ate meth on the morning of June 21. A toxicology report found the 8-year-old’s blood contained 18,000 nanograms of methamphetamine — nearly 200 times the lethal amount of the drug.
Collman Jr. told authorities that his son said he was hungry that morning, but the dad retorted that there was no food for him, according to WDRB. But Collman Jr. also added that he did leave some meth on top of a plate that morning, police say.
A police affidavit said officers found a “clear glass plate” in the kitchen, and that there was a “brownish in color, crystal-like substance” on it, according to WDRB.
“One officer commented the brown crystal on the plate could have been mistaken for cereal crumbs with no lights in the apartment,” the police affidavit said.
There was no electricity in the house that day, police told WAVE3.
After his son asked for food, Collman Jr. said he went back to bed — only to wake up at around 10 a.m. and find Collman III “twitching and bouncing his face off the floor” and “grabbing his face and scratching his own face,” according to a police document reviewed by Fox59.
Collman Jr. brought a friend to the house, police say, and she began to call 911 for help. That’s when the dad grabbed the phone, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she dialed the number, police told WAVE3. The woman then left.
The boy’s body was “stiff” when Collman Jr. took him to his parents’ house. Court documents allege that the man arrived at the house at around 1 p.m., but he didn’t let his mom call 911 right away, according to Fox59.
Collman Jr.’s father tried to perform CPR on the boy as he turned blue, police told WAVE3, and his dad eventually called 911.
That phone call came in at 1:47 p.m. — nearly an hour after Collman Jr. first arrived at his parents’ house and several hours after he first woke up at 10 a.m. and realized there was something wrong with the 8-year-old, according to court documents reviewed by Fox59.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Detective Tom Barker told WAVE3 that this type of story “upsets you.”
“You have an eight year old child that most likely suffered for many hours,” he said.
