Handcuffed man fled and grabbed a knife — but turned it on himself, Illinois cops say

After slipping away from police, a 26-year-old Illinois man armed himself with a knife on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The knife wasn’t used to fend off authorities, though. It was his intended suicide weapon, according to police in Aurora, Illinois.

Officers had initially pulled the man over and handcuffed him around 2:30 p.m. for a traffic violation, police wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. He was already on parole for armed robbery.

But suddenly, the handcuffed man ran off on foot. More officers rushed to the scene to help catch him, according to police.

As police scrambled to find him, the suspect managed to call a friend to pick him up in a car, police said.

Officers noticed the getaway car cruising in and out of driveways near where the suspect had escaped, and so authorities pulled the vehicle over around 3 p.m. at a nearby convenience store, according to police.

The suspect was in the backseat — and he was trying to kill himself, police said.

The man’s neck was bleeding heavily, police said. He had maneuvered his body so that the handcuffs — which were originally behind his back — were in front of him. And he was still wielding the knife he had been using to cut himself, police said.

An officer had to use a Taser on the suspect to make him abandon the knife, and to prevent him from further harming himself and others, according to police.

Then officers moved the man out of the car and began giving him medical care until Aurora fire department paramedics got to the scene. He was then hospitalized, police said.

Police said the man is expected to live.

Authorities also said charges against the man are pending. His name hasn’t been released because the charges have not been filed, police said.

The man who picked up the suspect isn’t facing charges and has been released.