He flew ‘out of his shoes’ after he was hit in road rage incident, Colorado cops say

A man and his girlfriend were driving onto the interstate when she noticed a white Lexus SUV that looked like it wanted to merge “before them,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KKTV.

Alan Du, the 45-year-old driver of the Lexus, was “competing” with the man to merge onto I-25 first on Sunday evening, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

But when the man and his girlfriend got onto the interstate first, she saw the Lexus driver show up behind them while drive erratically, KKTV reported.

As Du was “aggressively close” to the couple, the girlfriend began taking video from the passenger seat, the Gazette reported.

Then she felt “contact” — not full impact — between their two cars, KKTV reported.

Du then drove side-by-side with the Lexus, according to the affidavit, and Du flipped off the girlfriend.

Following the road rage incident, both cars exited the interstate, according to the Colorado Springs police blotter. Once the victim pulled over, he got out of his car, KOAA reported.

The victim tried to wave Du down, according to KRDO.

That’s when the Lexus driver struck the victim while he was outside of his car, according to the police report. The 25-year-old victim “flew up into the air and out of his shoes,” according to court documents viewed by the Gazette.

Police responded to the assault at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple witnesses told police that Du hit the man without braking, the newspaper reported. The man “sustained potential life threatening injuries but is expected to survive,” police said.

After Du hit the man, he left the scene, according to police. He was arrested at his home after witnesses reported his license plate, KRDO reported. He was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree assault, the Gazette reported.

“As we see road rage and aggressive driving is on the increase unfortunately in the state of Colorado,” State Patrol Captain Brian Lyons told KRDO. “A lot of it is just misconception — an individual may make a lane change and forget to check their mirror and then they get into that issue of aggressive driving that they view that as someone cutting them off.”

Colorado State Patrol has received 194 road-rage related calls so far this year, the station reported.

Just last week, a 39-year-old woman was shot in a Texas road rage shooting. She was shot by a driver who said he did it in “self defense.”

And in June, a man pooped on another driver after the two men got into an argument while driving in Pennsylvania. Also in June, a motorcyclist tossed concrete at a passenger’s window and hit a woman in the jaw in an Ohio road rage incident.