Swimmers and surfers fled the ocean as a great white shark attacked a seal in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a video shows. In this scene, swimmers wave to alert others still in the ocean. Screen grab of video on Twitter

Surfers flee as great white shark attacks seal, leaving a bloody mess, video shows

By Joe Marusak

July 31, 2018 10:04 PM

Swimmers and surfers fled the ocean as a great white shark attacked a seal in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, leaving a bloody mess, a video shows.

“15’ Great White swam thru 30 surfers had a snack ...” Ken Martin tweeted with the 32-second video.

In the video, lifeguards can be seen frantically motioning to people to get out of the water.

The video shows the moments after the attack, “as a bloody seal carcass floated just feet from the shore,” MassLive.com reported.

Martin is from Boston, according to MassLive.com.

Blood atop the surf is visible in an accompanying video tweeted by Martin, adding to the horror of the scene. He tweeted the videos on Sunday.

In early July, a vacationer from New York shot video of a shark devouring a seal 500 feet off a beach near Cape Cod.

