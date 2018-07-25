Chased by his victims, robber hid inside a police station, cops say. Chaos ensued

An armed robber who ran to a police station immediately after stealing from a teen didn’t end up going there out of guilt, according to authorities, CBS Boston reported.

Victor Ramon Alvarado Vega, 27, held up a 19-year-old at knifepoint at a New Hampshire skate park Tuesday afternoon, according to Manchester police, CBS Boston said.

Vega reportedly left the victim bleeding from his temple after he hit him in the head with the knife’s handle, police said. He then allegedly took the teen’s $60 phone charger, officers said, reported NECN.

But the tables were turned on Vega when the injured victim and his friends began to chase him, authorities said, the Boston Globe reported. Vega took off running, and sought refuge at the police department, cops said, the newspaper reported.

Officers caught Vega as he was leaving a public bathroom, police said. Vega allegedly left the phone charger and the knife in the restroom, the Globe reported. That, plus the victim identifying Vega as the assailant, led to an arrest, police said, according to the Union Leader.

There were no issues when police took Vega into custody, according to police, NECN reported. But when the cuffs came off at the booking area, Vega “became combative” and tried to escape, officers said, the Globe reported. A struggle ensued, with Vega fighting officers and biting a police sergeant, the newspaper said.

It took a stun gun to contain Vega, police said, the Union Leader reported. He was charged with attempted escape, robbery and other offenses, the newspaper said.