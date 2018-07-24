Report: Demi Lovato hospitalized for possible heroin overdose

Singer Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after a possible drug overdose, various new agencies reported Tuesday.
TMZ first reported that Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills shortly before noon. Her condition is unknown.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, police were called about 11:39 a.m. to a home in the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive for a female with a possible overdose. Lovato lives on that block, THR reports.
TMZ reported that she was treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses.
Lovato’s fans, who call themselves “Lovatics,” rushed Twitter to send prayers and good wishes. The hashtag #PrayForDemi quickly trended.
Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Brad Paisley and a host of other celebrities tweeted messages of support as well.
Earlier on Tuesday, Lovato’s Twitter account announced that she will appear on the TV show “Beat Shazam,” hosted by Jamie Foxx, Tuesday night on Fox.
Lovato has spoken publicly about fighting substance abuse and eating disorders for several years, including spending time in a treatment center in 2011. In March she celebrated six years of sobriety, People reported.
But last month she released an emotional ballad called “Sober” that details her experience with withdrawal, and her relapse.
“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”
Lovato was raised in the Dallas area and has a home in Colleyville, Texas.
She last performed Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair, according to Page Six.
She is scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday as part of her ongoing tour, Page Six reported.
