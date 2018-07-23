Teen killed, sister wounded in train station stabbing attack

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018, image provided by KTVU, Ansar Mohammed talks about the stabbings of his two daughters outside a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland, Calif. Authorities say a man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they waited for a train in Oakland. BART spokesman Jim Allison tells the San Francisco Chronicle one of the victims died soon after police arrived and the second victim was taken to a hospital. (KTVU via AP)