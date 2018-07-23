If the waterfront view doesn’t sell you on this home, a dinosaur mowing the lawn might

At first glance, the listing for this lakeside-view home looks rather normal.
It includes photos of the light-blue exterior with white trim, the front porch with room for a pair of rocking chairs, a covered two-car carport and the view of the lake that’s perfect for fishing.
But then you get to photo number four of the Granbury, Texas home.
Rawr.
Yes, that’s a Tyrannosaurus rex mowing the greenish-brown lawn.
Then the T. rex goes to make a meal in the kitchen, which includes all the dishes and appliances, according to the listing on Realtor.com.
And there’s the dinosaur looking for food in the fridge — even with it’s not-too-long arms.
The dinosaur from prehistoric times — or modern, inflatable times — continues to show off the two-bed, one-bath house while lounging on one of the beds, taking a shower (without water, it seems) and fishing at the lake.
This listing hit the market on June 28, according to a video of the home that was posted by realtor Casey Lewis. In the video, you can watch as the T. rex gives you a tour of the home that’s only about 30 miles away from Dinosaur Valley State Park (that’s where you can find dinosaur tracks of real dinosaurs who roamed thousands of years ago).
Lewis told Realtor.com that he used a dinosaur to get “extra exposure to an already great property,” which was listed at $89,900.
“It took me 2 years to find the right client and right property to do this with,” Lewis commented on Facebook. And he said he’s enjoying the results.
“The reach was amazing,” Lewis told Realtor.com. “The listing has been featured on local news, shared hundreds of times on social media, and I’ve received calls from all over the country asking for information about the property.”
As of July 19, Lewis said the home has had over 10 million views and impressions from around the world.
“Insane,” he wrote on Facebook.
The home sale is now “pending,” according to the listing.
While Lewis says he waited two years to have an inflatable dinosaur help sell a home, another Texas realtor once used a giant panda to list a house.
“At first I thought it was crazy,” Jessica Arnett told Realtor.com in 2016. “I told the sellers, ‘I don’t know. It’ll make it seem like I’m not serious as a real estate agent. It might draw negative attention.’ But the seller had a sense of humor. He said, ‘we’ve had our house on the market for three weeks already; we need something different.’”
So, Artnett rented a panda suit costume and in it she went.
“I’m just one of those people who will do anything to sell a house,” she told the real-estate listing website. “As long as it’s legal, of course.”
