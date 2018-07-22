Dad was reading Bible when mom came home. The baby’s body was in the trash, police say

A Utah father was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of stabbing his baby multiple times and throwing him in the trash because the dad believed the child was possessed, according to KUTV.

Alex Hidalgo, 37, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated homicide, obstructing justice and desecrating a dead human body, the Ogden Police Department said Sunday.

On Friday, police received a call from a woman who said her neighbor’s son wasn’t breathing, according to the Deseret News. When they arrived, they found 10-month-old Alex Hidalgo Jr. covered in blood and unresponsive.

The probable cause statement shows that the child’s mother told police Hidalgo was watching the baby and another child while she ran errands, according to the Deseret News.

When she returned, Hidalgo was sitting on the couch, reading a Bible and watching a “video of religious music and sermons,” according to the Deseret News.

When the mother asked where the child was, Hidalgo said he “built an altar like they had talked about,” a portion of the probable cause statement says, as published by KUTV. Hidalgo then “started talking about (Hidalgo Jr.) having 666 on him.”

Hidalgo asked the woman not to call anyone because he feared he would go to prison, KUTV reported. She searched the apartment and found the baby in a trash can in a closet, according to KUTV.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to FOX 13.

Good 4 Utah reported that the child had been stabbed in the neck and police found blood-soaked towels and a paring knife, as well as blood throughout the apartment.

Hidalgo fled the home before he could be arrested, according to Good 4 Utah. He was found Saturday night after someone reported a man trying to break into an apartment. Police found Hidalgo at an abandoned home nearby, according to Good 4 Utah.

At the time of his arrest, Hidalgo had blood on his hands, arms and clothes, according to KUTV.