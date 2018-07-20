He shoots at other drivers in ‘self-defense’ — and this time he hit one, Texas cops say

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the arm as she drove down Mason Road in Katy, Texas, on July 10.

Road rage shootings have become more prevalent in recent years, but she told Harris County sheriff’s deputies that she hadn’t been involved in any road rage incident before she was shot.

Maybe she had, and she just didn’t know it.

Nicholas Dagostino, 29, was arrested Thursday by Harris County sheriff’s deputies and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, according to jail records. Dagostino told investigators he shot the woman in self-defense because her car swerved into his lane twice that afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference Friday.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“And here’s the interesting twist,” Gonzalez said during the news conference. “He did admit through statements to having been involved in at least five other similar situations in which he discharged his firearm at another vehicle.”

The woman, who has not been identified by law enforcement, told investigators she heard a loud pop and noticed that her window was shattered before she felt the burning pain in her arm and chest, according to KTRK. The bullet stopped just millimeters from her heart.

“Just a few more inches, and it could have been a fatal wound,” Gonzalez said.

Investigators also found numerous photos of guns on Dagostino’s social media, KTRK reported. Deputies found a .45-caliber pistol in his home they say was used in the shooting on July 10.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that Dagostino owns a vehicle matching that description — complete with a bullet hole through one of the SUV’s doors. Harris County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officials released photos taken from surveillance video footage of what they believed was the suspect vehicle — a green Ford Explorer — the day after the shooting, according to KHOU. Gonzalez said that Dagostino owns a vehicle matching that description — complete with a bullet hole through one of the SUV’s doors.

Police believe the other shootings Dagostino allegedly admitted to all took place in far western Harris County, near Katy, Gonzalez said.

Authorities are still considering additional charges against Dagostino. For now, his bond is set at $75,000, according to jail records. He made his first court appearance Friday and is expected back in court Monday.

SHARE COPY LINK A driver caught a street brawl underway on Cortez Road Monday in Bradenton.