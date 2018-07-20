National

July 20, 2018 9:42 AM

'May God be with you all!,' President Trump tweets of Missouri duck boat capsizing

By Kaitlyn Schwers and Hana Muslic

kschwers@kcstar.com

hmuslic@kcstar.com

Officials are taking to social media following news out of the Ozarks that 13 people have died and four remained missing when a duck boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, on Thursday during severe weather.

Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted his “deepest sympathies” to victims of the tragedy and their families.

“My deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those involved in the terrible boat accident which just took place in Missouri,” Trump said on Twitter. “Such a tragedy, such a great loss. May God be with you all!”

Donald Trump tweet

More than an hour after the duck boat sank Thursday night, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also took to Twitter, retweeting a news article about the rescue. He said he offered “prayers for all involved.”

By Friday morning, Parson said he was traveling to Branson to meet with law enforcement and rescue officials.

“Very sad to hear about this horrible accident — prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting,” Parson wrote Thursday night.

Mike Parson tweet 2

Mike Parson tweet 1

Parson later ordered all flags at all state and government offices to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims.

Missouri Office of Admin tweet

 

Lawmakers and other officials from around the state have also chimed in:

Claire McCaskill tweet

Vicky Hartzler tweet

 

Billy Long tweet

 

Local leaders from the Branson area, a popular spot in the state for tourists, are sharing feelings of sadness and shock.

Sheila Thomas, president and CEO of the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce, said on Twitter, “Tragedy struck last night on my beloved Table Rock Lake and my heart is hurting. Praying for the grief stricken families and the injured, and the hearts of the first responders. And thankful for prayers of others. We will make it through this time as a community by God’s grace.”

Sheila Thomas tweet

Jeff Seifriend tweet

Branson Mayor Karen Best posted a tweet after 3 a.m. Friday saying community members remain “resilient” despite the loss of lives, “however, tonight we grieve.”

Karen Best tweet

Witnesses describe tragic scene on Table Rock Lake

Trent Behr and his girlfriend Allison Lester don’t know how many victims of the boating tragedy on Table Rock Lake Thursday were wearing life jackets, but they are sure that at least one woman was not. Behr said he was prepared to perform CPR.

Eric Adler

