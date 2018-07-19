After hearing the verdict, this defendant stabbed himself in court, Illinois sheriff says

Johnny R. Icard stood trial this week for charges alleging he sexually assaulted a young girl in his garage last year.
By the end of the three-day trial, the jury handed up a verdict the 78-year-old defendant from Bloomington, Illinois, said he “was not expecting,” according to The Pantagraph.
Icard — who had represented himself in the case and had questioned the child he was accused of molesting — was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault on Wednesday, The Pantagraph reported.
Shortly after that, the jurors left the courtroom, and the judge told Icard his bond would be revoked, according to WMBD.
That’s when Icard stabbed himself.
A reporter from The Pantagraph wrote that Icard “was seen fumbling with his shirt near his waistband” when it happened, and blood was observed afterward on a sheet in a chair where he was sitting in the courtroom.
The McLean County Sheriff’s Office told WJBC Icard stabbed himself in the stomach using a folding knife with a 3 1/2-inch blade.
It remains unclear how Icard, who was free on bond before he was found guilty, got the knife past the metal detectors inside the courthouse, The Associated Press reported.
Paramedics transported Icard from the courthouse to a nearby hospital after the stabbing, WMBD reported.
He is expected to be OK, according to the Associated Press, though his condition had not been released by authorities as of Thursday morning.
Icard is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31, according to online court records.
The Pantagraph indicated in its report that Icard has tried to hurt himself in the past.
His wife, Shirley Icard, testified earlier this week her husband tried to take his own life in February 2017 after he learned he was being accused of child molestation, the newspaper reported.
