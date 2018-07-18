FBI Director Wray says Russia continues to sow discord in US

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2017, file photo, FBI Director Chris Wray speaks at his installation ceremony at the FBI Building in Washington. Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin’s denial of election meddling. Wray said July 18, 2018, that he stands behind the U.S. intelligence agencies’ assessment that Moscow did intervene. And he says Russia continues to use fake news and propaganda to stir up divisiveness in American society. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP