Toddlers in diapers wandered train tracks in pouring rain. Sleeping mom arrested, cops say

Two nearly naked toddlers who were found wandering along train tracks in the pouring rain in Muncie, Indiana, were recovered safely Monday, police said.
Now their parents Taylor and Brady Shively face charges, RTV 6 reported.
The children, ages 1 and 2, were found wandering active train tracks in the pouring rain covered in dirt and wearing nothing but dirty diapers, the Muncie Star Press reported.
Officers first learned about the incident when a motorist flagged a patrol car down at the side of road that afternoon.
Police said that after watching a train chug across the tracks earlier, a concerned bystander told police he was worried another one was due to come soon, and so he had placed the toddlers in his car and out of danger, according to RTV 6.
Police took the children inside, changed their diapers and bought them some McDonald’s, noting that they both appeared hungry and thirsty, according to the station.
Inside one of the children’s diapers, officers found dog food, which was described as a possible sign of “food hoarding,” according to Fox 59. About two hours later, police say they received a phone call from the toddlers’ mother, who told them she couldn’t find the children, the station reported.
Shively allegedly told police she was “on new medication and she fell asleep for a long time so the children were able to get out,” cops said, according to the Muncie Star Press.
The children’s grandmother allegedly told investigators it was the fourth time she knew the children had gotten out of the home, RTV 6 reported.
The children were placed in foster care, and both parents were charged with neglect of a dependent and held in the Delaware County jail, the Muncie Star Press reported.
