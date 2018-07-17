After someone lacerated their tongue, Charlotte firm recalls calzone product nationwide

After someone reported lacerating their tongue on a piece of sharp plastic, a Charlotte company is recalling 24,000 pounds of a calzone product sold nationwide.
Several other consumers also contacted manufacturer Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. after finding “hard, sharp, clear plastic” in the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Tuesday night. Smithfield also does business as Stefano Foods, according to the USDA.
The product, “Stefano’s Calzone Pepperoni Five Cheese Stuffed with Pepperoni and a Five Cheese Blend,” is sold in an 8-ounce deli tray, according to the USDA.
The product was shipped to retailers nationwide, the USDA said, although the department had yet to release the names and locations of the stores on its “recalls and public health alerts” website by late Tuesday.
The “not fully cooked” product was made on May 23, with “Lot Code 14318B” on each package and “Use By Date 1/18/2019” on the product cases. The product bears establishment number “EST. M-19140” in the USDA mark of inspection.
The federal agency said it is concerned that some of the product might be frozen in people’s freezers and in those of retailers.
Throw the product away or return it to the store, the USDA advised.
