$300K sports car was purchased one day — and ‘totaled’ the next, Virginia police say

A driver took a newly purchased sports car for a spin that ended up being more of a test drive, according to Virginia authorities.

Fairfax County police said Saturday that the McLaren 720S — a British sports car that can reportedly hit 60 mph in seconds — was destroyed in a Washington, D.C. suburb because of speed. A photo released by police shows the sleek luxury car crushed against a tree in Great Falls. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m., The Washington Post reported.

“Purchased Friday. Totaled Saturday,” police said, adding that the driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening. Officers reminded people to slow down, “or it could cost you.”

Police estimated the car to be worth about $300,000. The McLaren website describes the vehicle as “lighter, stronger” and “faster” than other cars.

It’s unclear whether the driver, who hasn’t been identified, was the one who purchased the car. There were few details on the circumstances leading up to the crash.

A wrecked McLaren 720S was found in a Nevada desert two months ago after a rollover crash, Fox 5 reported. The car almost missed a ravine, the news station said.

The two occupants in that car survived, too. Police say seatbelts kept them from serious, fatal injuries, the news station reported.