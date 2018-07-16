AP Exclusive: Survivor says officials responsible for riot

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del., remains on lockdown following a disturbance. A building at Delaware’s maximum-security prison that was the site of a deadly inmate riot and hostage-taking last year will be torn down, officials said Monday, July 16, 2018. Demolition of the C Building at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is expected to begin this fall, Department of Correction officials said in a news release. The building has been vacant since February 2017, when inmates rioted, taking three staffers hostage and killing correctional officer Steven Floyd. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP, File) Suchat Pederson AP