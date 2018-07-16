Judge temporarily halts deportation of reunified families

FILE - In this July 14, 2018, file photo, Jelsin Aguilar Padilla shakes immigration attorney Jorge L. Baron’s hand after stepping off his flight from New York into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he is reunited with his mother Yolany in Seattle. The Trump administration is due back in court Monday, July 16, 2018, to discuss a plan reunify more than 2,500 children who were separated at the border from their parents.(Rebekah Welch/The Seattle Times via AP, File) Rebekah Welch AP