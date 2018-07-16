He posed as a cop and said he’d shoot two he accused of entering U.S. illegally, police say

An argument Sunday morning on a trail at a Saratoga Springs, Utah, park turned ugly when a man accused two other park visitors of entering the U.S. illegally, police say.

Jerred Martin Loftus, 41, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, falsely told the two men he was a correctional officer, then threatened to shoot them and bury their bodies in the woods, police told The Deseret News.

Police in Saratoga Springs, south of Salt Lake City, arrested Loftus on suspicion of of impersonating an officer and aggravated assault, reported the publication. He posted $5,000 bail Sunday night, Utah County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Two friends told police Sunday they were walking on a trail at Inlet Park when they encountered four other men, including Loftus, reported The Daily Herald. Loftus began to argue with the men and accused them of entering the U.S. illegally.

After telling the men he was an armed corrections officer, Loftus threatened to kill them and hide their bodies, police told the publication.

One of the men called police and Loftus fled, leaving his pickup truck in the parking lot, reported The Deseret News.

The two men identified Loftus in a photo lineup and a search of his pickup truck turned up a firearm, gun belt and several magazines, reported KSTU.

In a later interview with police, Loftus said he’d told the two men he was a former corrections officer but denied threatening them, officers told KSTU.