AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Kashmiri villagers inspecting a house damaged in a gun battle flee from it after hearing rumors of Indian army soldiers returning back to the site, which turned out to be false, in Kundalan village, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July, 10, 2018. Government forces fired at protesters Tuesday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing a teenage boy and wounding at least 120 more who had been trying to reach the site of a gunbattle in which soldiers killed two rebels, police and residents said. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) Dar Yasin AP