Backer of 3 Californias measure asks court to dismiss suit

The backer of an initiative to split California in three is asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit trying to remove it from the November ballot
Venture capitalist Tim Draper wrote in a response to the court Friday that there is not enough time to properly consider the legal challenge. He says it would be inappropriate to block the initiative from going before voters.
An environmental group filed the lawsuit Monday. It argues the so-called "Cal 3" measure exceeds the scope of an initiative because it would drastically alter California's government and constitutional framework.
The Cal 3 initiative would break the state into Northern California, California and Southern California.
Supporters argue the nation's most populous state has become ungovernable because of its size, wealth disparities and geographic diversity.
