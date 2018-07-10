10 firefighters set 'numerous' homes on fire over 2-year-period, NC sheriff says

Ten volunteer firefighters in North Carolina are suspects in an arson conspiracy that set "numerous" homes and forested areas ablaze over the past two years, Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey told WPDE.
The 10 firefighters arrested Tuesday are with the Fairmont and Orrum fire departments, reported WRAL. The cases include about 90 arson-related charges so far and more are expected, the station said.
In addition to the firefighters, a Maxton police officer and an N.C. Department of Corrections officer have been charged, reported WPDE.
The intentionally set fires involved abandoned homes and wooded areas served by Fairmont and Orrum fire departments, reported WNCN.
Multiple state and county agencies participated in the 18-month investigation, including the State Bureau of Investigation, N.C. Forestry Service and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, WNCN said.
