They were supposed to take care of hospice patient, but mocked her in obscene video, GA cops say

A disabled patient at a senior care facility recently suffered a stroke and the dying woman was waiting for a hospice nurse, wsbtv.com reported.





Rather than provide her care, three employees of the Georgia facility made a video that they called "The End" with the 76-year-old woman, according to wtsp.com.

The video of the woman showed the female employees of Bentley Senior Living smoking a vape pen, using profanities and making obscene hand gestures, and was shared on Snapchat, onlineathens.com reported.

After seeing the video, another employee reported it, according to wsbtv.com.

A police spokesman said “It was going to be an extensive time before the hospice nurse could be there, so these three employees were supposed to closely monitor the patient. (But the employees) were completely ignoring her and posting the Snapchat video," according to onlineathens.com.





Jorden Lanah Bruce, 21, Mya Janai Moss, 21, and Lizeth Jocelyn Cervantes Ramirez, 19, were arrested June 22 and were each charged with exploiting an elderly and disabled person, wtsp.com reported.

In addition to being charged, Ramirez was held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according onlineathens.com. Bruce and Moss were released after they made bond.