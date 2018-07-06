Chick-fil-A crowned America's favorite fast-food restaurant for 3rd year in a row

It's official: America really loves to 'Eat Mor Chikin.'
Chick-fil-A was named America's top fast-food restaurant for the third year in a row in the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant Report, which surveyed more than 22,500 American consumers.
Chick-fil-A beat out other joints like Pizza Hut, Arby's, Taco Bell, Subway, Starbucks and more, with a satisfaction score of 87. Panera Bread and Papa John's tied for second place, trailing with scores of 82. Subway came in third with a score of 81.
The report ranks customer experience both in fast food restaurants, which it calls "limited-service," and in more traditional restaurants, which it calls "full-service."
"The chicken specialist dominates the rankings with the highest score across both restaurant categories, and its food quality continues to rate higher than the competition. Chick-fil-A maintains a wide lead over chicken rival KFC, as the Yum! Brands chain slips 1% to 77," the report said.
It's the third year in a row the Atlanta-based company has held the top spot, according to the report.
The restaurant chain started as a humble roadside stop in Hapevilla, Ga., called The Dwarf House in 1946, according to the company's history page. Now the company has restaurants in 46 states and is still growing.
While people certainly go there for the juicy chicken sandwiches and hot waffle fries, Chick-fil-A's reputation for customer service is so renowned that it briefly developed into a meme on Twitter in 2017.
At the same time, the company has struggled to pull itself away from its sometimes-controversial history.
The company came under fire in the early 2010s when reports surfaced that it had given money to anti-LGBT groups, and after Chick-fil-A president Dan Cathy defended the "biblical" definition of "the family unit," the AJC reported. In June of 2018, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized after tweeting about eating at the restaurant during Pride Month.
