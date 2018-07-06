Michigan authorities say a pit bull attacked a beagle outside a PetSmart in Saginaw Township on Tuesday. The pit bull's owner was unable to break up the fight, and the beagle, named Greta, had to be put down because it was wounded so badly.
Michigan authorities say a pit bull attacked a beagle outside a PetSmart in Saginaw Township on Tuesday. The pit bull's owner was unable to break up the fight, and the beagle, named Greta, had to be put down because it was wounded so badly. Facebook
Michigan authorities say a pit bull attacked a beagle outside a PetSmart in Saginaw Township on Tuesday. The pit bull's owner was unable to break up the fight, and the beagle, named Greta, had to be put down because it was wounded so badly. Facebook

National

Violent confrontation between pit bull and beagle takes a deadly turn at PetSmart

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

July 06, 2018 10:29 AM

A beagle lost its life this week after a violent confrontation with a pit bull at a PetSmart in Saginaw Township, Michigan.

It happened right before 2 p.m. on Tuesday as a woman walked into the store with her beagle at the same time a woman with her pit bull was walking out, according to MLive. The pit bull reportedly had just been groomed in the store.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr. told MLive the pit bull attacked the beagle. Both dogs were on leashes at the time.

According to WNEM in Bay City, Michigan, the pit bull owner suffered bite wounds to her hand when she tried to break the dogs apart. The beagle's owner was uninjured, the TV station reported.

The beagle's owner took her wounded dog to the veterinary clinic inside the PetSmart. But the dog's wounds were too severe, and the beagle was euthanized, Pussehl told MLive.

The police chief told local media that Saginaw County Animal Control at the scene verified that the pit bull was properly licensed and current with its vaccinations.

Animal control issued the pit bull owner a citation for violating a local vicious dog ordinance, Pussehl told local media.

He told WNEM that a groomer at the store described how the pit bull had "old fighting injuries" around its face.

"It does show there was a previous incident. But we don't have any factual information to show was it a wild animal that attacked the dog or was it another dog that attacked the pit bull," Pussehl told the TV station.

PetSmart spokeswoman Melissa Wenzel issued a statement to NBC25 in Saginaw and other media outlets.

"We were made aware of an unfortunate dog altercation that occurred outside of our Saginaw store on Tuesday, July 3," the statement said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of (Greta) as a result of the incident that took place in the parking lot and our thoughts are with her pet parents during this difficult time."

Pet owner and PetSmart customer Shelley Mayle told WNEM the incident was "very scary, extremely scary, because you don't expect that to happen randomly in the parking lot with your dog."

Wildflower, the first pitbull K-9 officer in Oklahoma, trains with the Throw Away Dog Project in Pennsylvania.

By

  Comments  