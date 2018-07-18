Behind closed doors, Guantánamo secret court talks about the CIA, torture and rights

Khalid Sheik Mohammed, at left, in a photo released by the CIA soon after his March 2003 capture in Pakistan. At right, a never-published mug shot soon after his September 2006 transfer to Guantánamo, shows dramatic weight loss during his time in CIA custody. The mug shot, which also shows the arms of two soldiers in camo fatigues holding him, was taken from a chart of cell assignments at the covert Camp 7 obtained by McClatchy.