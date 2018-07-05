Man throws a drink on teen wearing a MAGA hat, then steals the hat, video shows

Police in San Antonio are investigating after a teen says he was attacked and insulted inside a Whataburger restaurant for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
Hunter Richard, 16, filmed the incident, which occurred Tuesday at the Whataburger near the intersection of Nacodoches Road and Thousand Oaks on San Antonio's North Side. He told WOAI that the MAGA hat in the video was stolen from him by a man who ripped it off his head, tearing out some of Richard's hair, before throwing a drink at him.
The 20-second video, which originated on Facebook but has since spread across social media, begins with a man teasing someone off camera by holding the hat just out of reach and saying, "Supporting the president," incredulously.
"Y'all ain't supporting s---," the man says after throwing what was left of a drink at Richard. The man follows his tirade with a racial epithet and another insult as he walks away.
"This is going to go great in my f---ing fireplace, b----," the man says as he nears the restaurant exit.
"Ok, have fun with it," Richard says in response.
The original Facebook video post has either been taken down or changed to a private setting, but Richard granted WOAI an interview after the incident began to pick up steam online.
"I support my president and if you don’t let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Richard told the station. "I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me."
A police report has been filed, according to KENS.
Several conservative news outlets and message boards say they have learned the identity of the man in the video. They say he is 30 years old and works security at a local bar.
The video apparently also got around to the man's employer, a bar in San Antonio called Rumble. The bar wrote a post on Facebook in response to the video, saying that management terminated the part-time employee immediately after viewing the video.
The bar's post did not name the man, but said, "we do not condone the actions or behavior that were displayed in the cell phone video, and we never will."
