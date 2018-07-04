Person climbs Statue of Liberty, island evacuated

A person was seen climbing the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day.
Liberty Island, where the statue stands, was evacuated, according to multiple reports.
The person climbed to the pedestal of the statue and sat down or leaned against the folds of the statue's robes, live CBS video showed. CBS identified the person as a woman.
"They're kicking everybody out," people on the video could be heard saying.
An NYPD helicopter was on the scene, according to PIX11 live video.
Workers on ladders were trying to reach the person at the statue's base, multiple live videos showed.
National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis told the Associated Press the climber was at the base of the statue beneath Lady Liberty's foot. Police were on top of the base trying to get the climber to come down.
Earlier on Wednesday, the "Rise and Resist" protest group dropped a banner that read "Abolish ICE" from the base of the statue, according to ABC7.
The protest was against Trump administration's immigration policy and advocated ending deportations and family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border, the group said in a news release.
Several people hung the "Abolish ICE" banner and were arrested, AP reported.
Willis said at least six people were taken into custody Wednesday, according to the AP. He says federal code of regulations prohibits hanging banners from the monument.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a division of the Department of Homeland Security. Its officers arrest and deport unauthorized immigrants in the United States.
The Statue of Liberty, from pedestal foundation to the tip of the torch is 305 feet, 6 inches tall. Lady Liberty herself is 111 feet, 6 inches tall, according to the Statue of Liberty Foundation.
The statue weighs 225 tons. The flame in her torch is covered with thin sheets of 24 karat gold.
There are seven rays in Lady Liberty's crown, representing the seven continents.
A tablet held in Lady Liberty's left hand is inscribed with the date July IV MDCCLXXVI (July 4, 1776).
At Lady Liberty's feet lie the broken shackles of oppression and tyranny.
This breaking story will be updated.
