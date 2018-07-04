Protester scales Statue of Liberty's base, forces evacuation

This image taken from video shows people climbing on the side of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in New York. Several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue's pedestal have been arrested, and authorities say a person is scaling the statue's base. National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the climber was at the base beneath the statue's foot Wednesday afternoon. Willis says police are atop the base, advising the climber to go down. It's unclear whether the climb is related to the earlier banner demonstration. (AP Photo)