Google Doodle showed recipes for all 50 states. ‘You done messed up,’ says Internet

When you think of the most popular food in California, does quinoa come to mind? And when you visit the great state of Oregon, do you make it a point to try their teriyaki sauce? Washington is best known for their pork chops, right?

According to Google, those foods are the most popular in those states. The Internet, however, begs to differ.

In honor of Independence Day, Google Doodle created an interactive map that shows the most highly-searched recipes for each of the 50 U.S. states and five territories — while adding descriptions that made the dishes seem like the most popular food.

Let's just say people had...feelings about some of the dishes.

"QUINOA? No. We're guacamole, baby," wrote one Twitter user of California's state dish. Another, comparing California's and Ohio's state dishes, pointed to the news that Lebron James is leaving Cleveland for Los Angeles, posited: "maybe Lebron was just making a waistline decision..."

In other parts of the west, users were similarly left scratching their heads at Oregon's dish of teriyaki sauce and those famous Washington pork chops.

"Teriyaki sauce for Oregon?" one user wrote. "Seriously? Pork Chops?" wrote another of Washington's dish.

I am mildly irritated that today's Google Doodle associates California with quinoa. QUINOA? No. We're guacamole, baby. — Misha Hettie (@uncommonlymisha) July 3, 2018

I think maybe Lebron was just making a waistline decision... #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/drQGr5indL — Jamie Oswald (@oswaldxxl) July 3, 2018

Today's #GoogleDoodle features the most highly searched recipes in each state. Quinoa for Cali, ok. Meatballs for Kansas, sure. Florida and ceviche, yup. But teriyaki sauce for Oregon? https://t.co/1n2VfNmn5y pic.twitter.com/k2tX310B9l — Suzame (@pdxmama) July 3, 2018

Seriously? Pork chops? Happy 4th Explore highsearch state recipes in today's #GoogleDoodle! Here's Washington!https://t.co/HcWkDxmtjS — Alice Dubiel (@odaraia) July 3, 2018

"You done messed up," wrote one Twitter user, along with a screenshot of buckeye balls, purportedly an Indiana staple. Another Hoosier, clearly miffed, said "I'm offended," and declared the sweet treats "an Ohio thing."

Yo, google doodle... you done messed up. pic.twitter.com/oICFFxGVPa — Joanna Eberts (@josie914) July 3, 2018

I'm offended by today's Google doodle picking buckeyes as Indiana's state food. That's an Ohio thing. Indiana should have been persimmon pudding, or sugar cream pie, or even something from steak 'n shake (yes it's based out of Indianapolis) — Griffin Pace (@GriffinPace) July 3, 2018

Another state people had strong feelings about? Missouri, home of Kansas City- and St. Louis-style barbecues.

"PEANUT BUTTER BURGERS?!?!" one user wrote, adding, "This doodle is whack."

Another said: "I've never heard of putting peanut butter on a hamburger."

And another user simply said, "Uhhh...what?"

Today's @google doodle features recipes from all 50 states. I've lived in Missouri for almost all of my 46 years, from Springfield to Bourbon to STL, and I've never heard of putting peanut butter on a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/VX5b9CtXNi — Scott Bonner (@ScottyBonner) July 3, 2018

People also voiced their confusion at broccoli salad and squash casserole — for Alabama and Georgia, respectively. "Who did y'all survey again for these recipes?" one user wrote.

Y'all know I love me a good #GoogleDoodle, but squash casserole and broccoli salad?? Who did y'all survey again for these recipes? #GA #AL — Jessica Madison (@jmadisonMS) July 3, 2018

And, summing up the experience, "I have several questions about the selected state specific recipes on the google doodle today," one user wrote.

I have several questions about the selected State specific recipes on the google doodle today — alive (@aliveesq) July 3, 2018