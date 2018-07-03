Russell S. Shuey, 39, of Warrensburg, Missouri
Gun 'fell' on top of woman during sex and fired, Missouri man says. He faces murder charge

By Kaitlyn Schwers

July 03, 2018 10:27 AM

A woman is dead after a man told authorities in Missouri his gun "fell out" of his holster during a sexual encounter and went off.

The man, identified in online court records as Russell S. Shuey, has since been charged in Johnson County with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.

The fatal shooting happened Sunday at a home in the 200 block of S.W. Business 13 Highway near Warrensburg, according to the Daily Star-Journal. Court records obtained by KMZU said the victim, 26-year-old Sabrina Shelton, had been shot in the chest.

In an interview with a Johnson County detective, Shuey reportedly said he had been smoking marijuana and methamphetamine with Shelton, KCTV5 reported.

The two went to have sex in a bedroom when Shuey said his pistol "fell out of the holster" and discharged, striking the woman in the chest, the Daily Star-Journal reported.

Authorities said a drug test showed Shuey was "impaired by the use of marijuana and methamphetamines," according to KCTV5.

Shuey remained in the county jail Tuesday with bail set at $100,000.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.

