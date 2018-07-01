A dog bit him in a smoke shop. If police can't find the dog, his pain will get worse

Things could go from bad to worse for one person who was recently bitten by a dog in a North Carolina smoke shop.

That's because if the dog, or its owners, are not located by midday Monday the person who was bitten will have to undergo rabies treatment.

The bite occurred just before noon Saturday at Octopus Garden Smoke Shop, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Surveillance pictures from the smoke shop have been released by the police in an effort to locate the owners. The dog in the picture appears to be a German Shepherd, according to wlos.com.

Police said that the person who was bitten "was treated for minor injuries." But the person did not get information from the dog owners, or about the dog's health.

Because of that, the person who was bitten will have to start a regimen of post-exposure rabies shots as a precaution, according to police.

In the past, treatment for rabies included "21 injections into a person's stomach, which was extremely painful and involved a long needle," newsok.com reported.

Currently, treatment is not as daunting. Three doses of vaccine are "usually given," via injection, according to cdc.gov.

The person who was bitten can avoid it all together if the dog can be located and shows no signs of being rabid.

If you have been bitten by a dog

1. Get as much information as reasonably possible about both the owner and the dog(s).



▪ Full name, phone number, address and physical description of the dog owner.



▪ Full description and rabies tag information (tag number and issuer) of the dog(s).

2. Report the bite the local Animal Services Division. In Asheville, contact (828) 252-1110. An Animal Services Officer will respond. This may initially be done by phone.

3. After any bite a dog will be placed on a 10-day quarantine. Often times this quarantine occurs at home, with the owner.

4. If an owner cannot be located within 72 hours after a bite the victim should start the post-exposure rabies series, per Health Department protocol.