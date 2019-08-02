Charlotte police officer shoots and kills man during domestic call at home, CMPD says

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a home in this area of Ernest Russell Court in northeast Charlotte.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and killed a man during a domestic disturbance call early Friday, after he “perceived an imminent, lethal threat,” according to a statement issued by the department.

It happened shortly after midnight at a home in the 3100 block of Ernest Russell Court, in the Mallard Creek area of northeast Charlotte.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Delano Williams, and the officer was identified as John Juhasz, who has been with the department since February 2017.

This is the third time someone was shot and killed by CMPD this year, and the 14th time since CMPD Chief Kerr Putney took office in summer 2015.

Investigators say they were called to the home shortly after midnight, heard gunshots inside and watched as a wounded woman exited the home. She told police her brother-in-law shot her and “she believed the suspect was going to kill her.”

Police entered, encountered the man at the back of the house and shots were fired by an officer, critically wounding Williams, officials said.

Williams was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died, police said. The wounded woman was hospitalized for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Putney told the Observer’s news partner WBTV the officer “didn’t appear to be injured,” but was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“A firearm believed to be in the suspect’s possession at the time of the shooting was recovered at the scene,” said a release.

Officer Juhasz is on paid Administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

911 calls

Investigators say the shooting took place during the second of two 911 calls made from the home over a four-hour period.

The first, at 8:08 p.m., reported a domestic disturbance, but officers say they arrived to find the caller had left. The second call came at 12:12 a.m., and a female called said a man was armed with a gun.

The 911 operator reported hearing gunshots in the background during the call, police said.

“The investigation has revealed that three teen-aged children were inside the home when the incident first occurred but all three had exited the residence prior to our officers arriving at the scene,” said a release.

Neighbor Vincent Holmes Jr., 20, said he and his mom and his little brother saw police sprinting up and down their street with shotguns overnight.

They stayed up for a while and watched from the window, he says, and eventually saw police bring “a body” out of the house. He figured the man’s condition wasn’t good when he saw first responders trying to revive him.

Holmes, who is an industrial engineering student on summer break from N.C. A&T, said his family has lived down the street from the house where this happened for several years, and it’s a quiet area.

He said he didn’t know the family in this house personally, but he’d never noticed any issues at the house.

Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the shooting “to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the course of the incident,” officials said. That is standard procedure.