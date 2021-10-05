Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-3-3, FB:
(three, three, three; FB: zero)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-3-3, FB:
(three, three, three; FB: zero)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments