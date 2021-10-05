Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-03-29-37-39, Lucky Ball: 17

(two, three, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

08-14-32-33-34, Power-Up: 2

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

(eight, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four; Power, Up: two)

3-3-3, FB:

(three, three, three; FB: zero)

3-8-9, FB: 8

(three, eight, nine; FB: eight)

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

7-7-4-3, FB:

(seven, seven, four, three; FB: zero)

0-6-6-2, FB: 8

(zero, six, six, two; FB: eight)

12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $685 million

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

October 05, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

October 05, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

October 05, 2021 11:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

October 05, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

October 05, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

October 05, 2021 11:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service