Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

7-4-9, FB: 9

(seven, four, nine; FB: nine)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 22, 2021 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

September 22, 2021 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 22, 2021 10:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

September 22, 2021 10:17 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 22, 2021 10:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

September 22, 2021 10:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service