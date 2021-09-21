Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

6-1-8-5, FB: 6

(six, one, eight, five; FB: six)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 21, 2021 8:14 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

September 21, 2021 8:14 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

September 21, 2021 8:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

September 21, 2021 8:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

September 21, 2021 8:12 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

September 21, 2021 8:17 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service