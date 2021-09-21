Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-1-8-5, FB: 6
(six, one, eight, five; FB: six)
