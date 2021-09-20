Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-8-0-0, FB: 1
(two, eight, zero, zero; FB: one)
Comments