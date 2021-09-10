Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

01-02-04-34-39, Lucky Ball: 2

(one, two, four, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $368 million

01-03-19-30-33, Power-Up: 3

(one, three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)

5-2-4, FB: 9

(five, two, four; FB: nine)

1-0-9, FB: 5

(one, zero, nine; FB: five)

8-4-0-9, FB: 9

(eight, four, zero, nine; FB: nine)

4-2-3-4, FB: 5

(four, two, three, four; FB: five)

Estimated jackpot: $409 million

