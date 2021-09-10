Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-02-04-34-39, Lucky Ball: 2
(one, two, four, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $368 million
01-03-19-30-33, Power-Up: 3
(one, three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three; Power, Up: three)
5-2-4, FB: 9
(five, two, four; FB: nine)
1-0-9, FB: 5
(one, zero, nine; FB: five)
8-4-0-9, FB: 9
(eight, four, zero, nine; FB: nine)
4-2-3-4, FB: 5
(four, two, three, four; FB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
