Lottery

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

06-15-27-36-37, Lucky Ball: 4

(six, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)

08-14-31-58-68, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

06-08-09-21-22, Power-Up: 2

(six, eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-two; Power, Up: two)

0-8-7, FB: 4

(zero, eight, seven; FB: four)

2-6-2, FB: 8

(two, six, two; FB: eight)

7-4-5-9, FB: 4

(seven, four, five, nine; FB: four)

3-8-0-8, FB: 8

(three, eight, zero, eight; FB: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

