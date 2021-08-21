Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-7-5, FB: 3
(three, seven, five; FB: three)
