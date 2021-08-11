Lottery
SC Lottery
These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
15-22-34-44-48, Lucky Ball: 9
(fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: nine)
29-45-50-59-62, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
03-10-13-34-35, Power-Up: 2
(three, ten, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: two)
2-7-7, FB: 4
(two, seven, seven; FB: four)
0-7-9, FB: 2
(zero, seven, nine; FB: two)
1-5-2-4, FB: 4
(one, five, two, four; FB: four)
0-0-4-8, FB: 2
(zero, zero, four, eight; FB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
Comments