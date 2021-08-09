Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

7-6-4-8, FB: 5

(seven, six, four, eight; FB: five)

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

August 09, 2021 9:37 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 09, 2021 9:36 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

August 09, 2021 9:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

August 09, 2021 9:36 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

August 09, 2021 9:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

August 09, 2021 9:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service