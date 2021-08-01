Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
07-30-32-46-48, Lucky Ball: 13
(seven, thirty, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
SC Lottery.
Comments